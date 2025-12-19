Abilene Christian visits Saunders and No. 10 BYU

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4) at BYU Cougars (10-1) Provo, Utah; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -33.5; over/under…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4) at BYU Cougars (10-1)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -33.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU takes on Abilene Christian after Richie Saunders scored 24 points in BYU’s 93-57 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 in home games. BYU has an 8-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 away from home. Abilene Christian averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

BYU averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is shooting 55.6% and averaging 21.1 points for the Cougars. Saunders is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

