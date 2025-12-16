Abilene Christian visits Burries and No. 1 Arizona

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-3) at Arizona Wildcats (9-0) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33.5; over/under…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-3) at Arizona Wildcats (9-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona plays Abilene Christian after Brayden Burries scored 28 points in Arizona’s 96-75 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Arizona Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Arizona averages 89.3 points and has outscored opponents by 21.3 points per game.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats are 1-2 on the road. Abilene Christian ranks second in the WAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Arizona makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Abilene Christian averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Arizona Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 56.4%.

Yaniel Rivera averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Abilene Christian Wildcats, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

