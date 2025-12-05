Abilene Christian takes on East Texas A&M following Hull’s 29-point performance

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-3, 0-1 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-3, 0-1 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on East Texas A&M after Payton Hull scored 29 points in Abilene Christian’s 112-60 win against the McMurry War Hawks.

The Lions have gone 2-0 at home. East Texas A&M is seventh in the Southland in team defense, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Abilene Christian scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

East Texas A&M’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of East Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reza Po is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions. Tiani Ellison is averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 53.4%.

Hull is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

