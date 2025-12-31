Abilene Christian plays Utah Tech after Hubbard’s 22-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-7, 1-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-7, 1-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Utah Tech after Bradyn Hubbard scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 75-68 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Abilene Christian is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Abilene Christian averages 72.5 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 73.4 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

The Wildcats and Trailblazers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rich Smith is averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Hubbard is averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Ethan Potter is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Britton Berrett is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.