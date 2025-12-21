Abilene Christian plays Texas Southern following Newton’s 23-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-5) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) Houston; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Texas…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-5) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-8)

Houston; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Texas Southern after Chilaydrien Newton scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 85-67 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Tigers are 1-2 in home games. Texas Southern allows 89.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-4 on the road. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Scott averaging 1.9.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 72.3 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 89.3 Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is scoring 14.3 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Tigers. Duane Posey is averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5%.

Bradyn Hubbard is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Newton is averaging 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

