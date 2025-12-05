Abilene Christian hosts Randall and New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (6-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

New Mexico State Aggies (6-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Abilene Christian after Jayland Randall scored 21 points in New Mexico State’s 77-75 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Scott averaging 2.1.

The Aggies play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. New Mexico State ranks third in the CUSA giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Abilene Christian’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jemel Jones is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Randall is averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

