Abilene Christian hosts New Mexico State following Randall’s 21-point performance

New Mexico State Aggies (6-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Abilene Christian after Jayland Randall scored 21 points in New Mexico State’s 77-75 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Abilene Christian is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Aggies play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. New Mexico State scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 9.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Jemel Jones is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Randall is averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

