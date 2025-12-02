Abilene Christian faces Pepperdine following Hubbard’s 25-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at Pepperdine Waves (3-5) Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -1.5; over/under…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at Pepperdine Waves (3-5)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Pepperdine after Bradyn Hubbard scored 25 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-55 win against the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

The Waves are 3-2 on their home court. Pepperdine is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Scott averaging 2.1.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 73.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 77.4 Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Hubbard is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 8.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.