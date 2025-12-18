Abelman scores 24 as Northern Arizona knocks off Southern Utah 65-57

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Abelman’s 24 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Southern Utah 65-57 on Thursday. Abelman added five…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Abelman’s 24 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Southern Utah 65-57 on Thursday.

Abelman added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-6). Karl Markus Poom scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Zack Davidson had eight points and finished 4 of 8 from the floor.

The Thunderbirds (4-9) were led by Zach Bell, who posted 12 points. Lorenzo Abellar added 10 points for Southern Utah.

