Abelman scores 24 as Northern Arizona knocks off Southern Utah 65-57

The Associated Press

December 18, 2025, 10:16 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Abelman’s 24 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Southern Utah 65-57 on Thursday.

Abelman added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-6). Karl Markus Poom scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Zack Davidson had eight points and finished 4 of 8 from the floor.

The Thunderbirds (4-9) were led by Zach Bell, who posted 12 points. Lorenzo Abellar added 10 points for Southern Utah.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

