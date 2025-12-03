Abelman and Northern Arizona host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces South Dakota State after Ryan Abelman scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 79-72 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-0 at home. Northern Arizona scores 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 0-2 in road games. South Dakota State ranks seventh in the Summit League shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). South Dakota State averages 71.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 75.7 Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Davidson is shooting 62.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Abelman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jaden Jackson is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.