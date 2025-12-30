Abdullahi and Princeton host Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (8-6) at Princeton Tigers (3-11) Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under…

Vermont Catamounts (8-6) at Princeton Tigers (3-11)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Vermont after Malik Abdullahi scored 21 points in Princeton’s 65-61 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 in home games. Princeton allows 72.4 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Catamounts are 3-2 on the road. Vermont is fourth in the America East with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Gus Yalden averaging 2.4.

Princeton’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Long is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 13.9 points. Yalden is shooting 56.8% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.