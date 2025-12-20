Aalsma leads Drake against Minnesota after 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Drake Bulldogs (2-8, 1-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Drake Bulldogs (2-8, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Minnesota after Abbie Aalsma scored 21 points in Drake’s 97-77 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 on their home court. Drake is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Gophers have gone 0-1 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Big Ten with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Battle averaging 5.7.

Drake makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (33.8%). Minnesota averages 79.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 79.9 Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aalsma averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Grace Knutson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.1 points.

Tori McKinney is shooting 52.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

