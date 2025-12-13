A.J. Staton-McCray scores 18 to help Seton Hall beat Rutgers 81-59

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray scored 18 points and Seton Hall beat Rutgers 81-59 on Saturday night in the…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray scored 18 points and Seton Hall beat Rutgers 81-59 on Saturday night in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

Adam Clark added 16 points for Seton Hall (10-1), which has won four straight and is off to its best start since 2011-12. Elijah Fisher and Najai Hines added 10 points apiece.

Harun Zrno scored 15 points to lead Rutgers (5-6). Dylan Grant added 12 points and six rebounds. Lino Mark had 10 points.

Seton Hall opened on an 11-0 run and built a 35-21 halftime lead. Staton-McCray scored 12 first-half points. Mark had eight to pace Rutgers, which shot 27% (6 of 22) in the first half.

Clark scored 14 points in the second half as the Pirates shot 64.5% (20 of 31).

It was the 76th meeting in the series. The Pirates have won 7 of 11 matchups since 2014. Seton Hall’s last win in the series was on Dec. 11, 2022, a 45-43 victory at Jersey

Mike’s Arena.

Up next

Seton Hall: At Providence on Friday in a Big East Conference opener.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will look to end a three-game skid at home against Pennsylvania on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.