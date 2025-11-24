Zemitis leads Bucknell against Le Moyne after 21-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-4) at Bucknell Bison (2-3) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Le Moyne…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-4) at Bucknell Bison (2-3)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Le Moyne after Reese Zemitis scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 61-55 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

The Bison have gone 1-0 in home games. Bucknell has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins are 1-3 in road games. Le Moyne has a 0-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bucknell is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zemitis is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bison. Elana Weisman is averaging 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 34.0%.

Sierra Linnin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Eli Clark is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

