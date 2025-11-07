Zeigler scores 20 in Ball State’s 84-54 win against Mansfield (PA)

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler had 20 points in Ball State’s 84-54 victory against Mansfield (PA) on Friday. Zeigler…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler had 20 points in Ball State’s 84-54 victory against Mansfield (PA) on Friday.

Zeigler added nine rebounds and five steals for the Cardinals (2-0). Davion Hill scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Elmore James had 11 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

The Mountaineers were led by Sterling Scott, who posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Mansfield also got 13 points and two steals from Diarmid Stewart. JuJu Pagan had seven points and four assists.

Ball State took the lead for good with 4:31 left in the first half. The score was 32-28 at halftime, with Hill racking up 14 points. Ball State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 12 points. They outscored Mansfield by 26 points in the final half, as Zeigler led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

