Zeigler leads Ball State against No. 24 Wisconsin after 20-point performance

Ball State Cardinals (2-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -25.5; over/under…

Ball State Cardinals (2-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -25.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits No. 24 Wisconsin after Armoni Zeigler scored 20 points in Ball State’s 84-54 win against the Mansfield (PA) Mountaineers.

Wisconsin went 27-10 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Badgers averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.9 last season.

Ball State finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.