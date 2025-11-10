Zanoni leads Pennsylvania against Providence after 20-point showing

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-1) at Providence Friars (1-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Providence after…

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-1) at Providence Friars (1-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Providence after Michael Zanoni scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-78 loss to the American Eagles.

Providence finished 12-20 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Friars shot 44.0% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Pennsylvania finished 8-19 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Quakers shot 42.2% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

