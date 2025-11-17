Zander Yates, JJ Harper help Liberty roll past Carolina University 98-46

LYNCHBURG, Va (AP) — Zander Yates and JJ Harper both scored 15 to lead Liberty past Carolina University 98-46 on…

LYNCHBURG, Va (AP) — Zander Yates and JJ Harper both scored 15 to lead Liberty past Carolina University 98-46 on Monday night.

Yates finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range for the Flames (4-0). Harper went 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Brett Decker Jr. had 11 points with two 3-pointers.

Devan Edwards led the Bruins with 12 points. Tristan Kuska added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

