Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Zander Yates, JJ Harper…

Zander Yates, JJ Harper help Liberty roll past Carolina University 98-46

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 11:30 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va (AP) — Zander Yates and JJ Harper both scored 15 to lead Liberty past Carolina University 98-46 on Monday night.

Yates finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range for the Flames (4-0). Harper went 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Brett Decker Jr. had 11 points with two 3-pointers.

Devan Edwards led the Bruins with 12 points. Tristan Kuska added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up