Youngstown State visits Toledo after Blyden’s 20-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (2-2) at Toledo Rockets (2-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Youngstown State after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 20 points in Toledo’s 90-83 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Toledo went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Rockets averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 17.1 bench points last season.

Youngstown State went 15-8 in Horizon League action and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Penguins averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

