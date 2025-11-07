Youngstown State set for road matchup with the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -13.5; over/under…

Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -13.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Youngstown State.

Grand Canyon went 16-1 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Antelopes averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second-chance points and 6.5 bench points last season.

Youngstown State finished 21-13 overall with a 9-6 record on the road a season ago. The Penguins averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

