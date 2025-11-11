Youngstown State Penguins to visit No. 24 Michigan State Spartans Wednesday

Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) at Michigan State Spartans (2-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) at Michigan State Spartans (2-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan State hosts Youngstown State.

Michigan State finished 22-10 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Spartans averaged 78.1 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Youngstown State finished 3-11 on the road and 12-19 overall last season. The Penguins averaged 59.7 points per game while shooting 37.9% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

