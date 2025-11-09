Young leads Indiana State against SIU-Edwardsville after 20-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-0) Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits SIU-Edwardsville…

Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-0)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits SIU-Edwardsville after Sterling Young scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 104-73 victory over the Illinois Tech Hawks.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 12-3 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Cougars averaged 71.6 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Indiana State finished 6-13 in MVC action and 4-9 on the road last season. The Sycamores gave up 79.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

