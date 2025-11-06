Live Radio
Young has 20 in Indiana State’s 104-73 victory against Illinois Tech

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 10:38 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Sterling Young had 20 points in Indiana State’s 104-73 win against Illinois Tech on Thursday.

Young also contributed three steals for the Sycamores (1-1). Enel St. Bernard scored 17 points and added 12 rebounds. Ian Scott had 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Garrison Carter and Bryce Shoto led the Hawks in scoring, finishing with 15 points apiece. John Davis III had 14 points.

Indiana State took the lead for good with 19:09 remaining in the first half. The score was 59-43 at halftime, with Derek Vorst racking up nine points. Indiana State extended its lead to 82-53 during the second half, fueled by an 18-3 scoring run. Young scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

