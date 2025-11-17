Yates leads Washington against Southern after 26-point performance

Southern Jaguars (2-2) at Washington Huskies (3-1) Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Southern after Wesley Yates…

Southern Jaguars (2-2) at Washington Huskies (3-1)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Southern after Wesley Yates III scored 26 points in Washington’s 81-69 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

Washington finished 13-18 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

Southern finished 20-12 overall with a 9-10 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.