Yates, Claude help Washington go the distance in 99-93 double OT win over Southern

SEATTLE (AP) — Wesley Yates III scored 23 points and Desmond Claude scored 20 points and short-handed Washington escaped a…

SEATTLE (AP) — Wesley Yates III scored 23 points and Desmond Claude scored 20 points and short-handed Washington escaped a fiesty Southern team beating the Jaguars 99-93 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Quimari Peterson scored 15 points and reserve Lathan Sommerville 10 for the Huskies (4-1).

Michael Jacobs scored 24 points, Cam Amboree 18 and Terrance Dixon Jr. 17 for Southern (2-3).

Claude’s jumper to start the second overtime gave Washington an 88-86 lead and the Huskies led for the remainder. Jasir Rencher’s made two foul shots for Washington’s largest lead of the game at 98-90.

In his Washington debut, Claude shot 6 of 14 from the field and 7 of 8 from the foul line. Claude, who came from USC, had been battling a sprained ankle he suffered in a preseason practice.

He left the court for the locker room after regulation then returned with 1:48 left in the first overtime. After he scored the go-ahead basket in the second overtime he briefly returned again to the locker room.

Entering the game he was put on a 20-minute playing time restriction but instead played 35.

Peterson made a layup with 1.9 seconds left to force the second overtime.

Southern led 85-81 with 11 seconds left in the first overtime when Peterson gave Jacobs a head fake from behind the 3-point line and drew the foul. Peterson then intentionally fouled Jacobs and he made just 1 of 2 foul shots for an 86-84 lead setting up Peterson’s layup.

Southern led by 12 on three separate occasions in the second half before Washington — playing with nine due to injuries — began whittling away.

It was the first-ever meeting between the programs.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.