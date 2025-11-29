Yale visits Merkle and Penn State

Yale Bulldogs (1-6) at Penn State Lady Lions (5-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State…

Yale Bulldogs (1-6) at Penn State Lady Lions (5-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Yale after Gracie Merkle scored 26 points in Penn State’s 83-67 win against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lady Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten with 20.5 assists per game led by Kiyomi McMiller averaging 5.7.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Yale has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Penn State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Penn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merkle is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Lady Lions. Moriah Murray is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Ciniya Moore is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

