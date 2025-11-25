Yale visits Driscoll and American

Yale Bulldogs (0-6) at American Eagles (1-4) Washington; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Yale after Molly Driscoll…

Yale Bulldogs (0-6) at American Eagles (1-4)

Washington; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Yale after Molly Driscoll scored 29 points in American’s 72-61 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Eagles are 1-1 in home games. American is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 away from home. Yale is 0-2 against opponents over .500.

American is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Yale allows to opponents. Yale averages 58.0 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 70.0 American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driscoll is shooting 48.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Eagles. Lexi Salazar is averaging 3.6 points.

Ciniya Moore is averaging 15 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

