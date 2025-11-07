Yale plays Northeastern in non-conference play

Northeastern Huskies at Yale Bulldogs New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Northeastern square off in…

Northeastern Huskies at Yale Bulldogs

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Northeastern square off in non-conference action.

Yale finished 4-23 overall last season while going 2-11 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Northeastern finished 1-14 on the road and 3-25 overall last season. The Huskies gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 13.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

