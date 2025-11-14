Yale hosts Stony Brook following Brown’s 23-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-0) at Yale Bulldogs (2-0) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays…

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-0) at Yale Bulldogs (2-0)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Yale after Rob Brown III scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 107-43 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

Yale went 22-8 overall with an 11-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 81.3 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

Stony Brook went 3-13 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Seawolves averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from 3-point range.

