Yale Bulldogs to host the Northeastern Huskies on Friday

Northeastern Huskies at Yale Bulldogs

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Northeastern.

Yale finished 2-11 at home last season while going 4-23 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 53.2 points per game while shooting 36.1% from the field and 22.9% from behind the arc last season.

Northeastern went 3-25 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Huskies averaged 49.9 points per game while shooting 36.0% from the field and 26.8% from behind the arc last season.

