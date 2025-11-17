Yale Bulldogs take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats on 3-game losing streak

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-2) at Yale Bulldogs (0-3) New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-2) at Yale Bulldogs (0-3)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Bulldogs play Quinnipiac.

Yale went 4-23 overall last season while going 2-11 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 6.7 steals, 1.9 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

Quinnipiac went 12-3 on the road and 28-5 overall a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

