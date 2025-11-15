Yalden scores 18 off the bench, Vermont knocks off Northeastern 85-74

BOSTON (AP) — Gus Yalden led Vermont over Northeastern on Saturday with 18 points off of the bench in an…

BOSTON (AP) — Gus Yalden led Vermont over Northeastern on Saturday with 18 points off of the bench in an 85-74 win.

Yalden also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (4-0). Sean Blake scored 16 points and TJ Hurley had 14.

The Huskies (2-2) were led by Youri Fritz, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Luca Soroa added 15 points, six assists and three steals. William Kermoury finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Blake scored eight points in the first half and Vermont went into halftime trailing 33-30. Vermont used a 15-0 second-half run to erase an eight-point deficit and take the lead at 54-47 with 9:58 remaining in the half. Yalden scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.