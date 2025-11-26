Yalden leads Vermont past Princeton 79-74 at the ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Gus Yalden scored 27 points and Vermont scored the last eight points to beat Princeton 79-74…

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Gus Yalden scored 27 points and Vermont scored the last eight points to beat Princeton 79-74 on Wednesday at the ESPN Events Invitational.

CJ Happy’s layup gave Princeton a 74-71 lead with 1:51 to play. Yalden then tied it with a 3-pointer, and his layup with 55 seconds left gave the Catamounts a 76-74 lead. TJ Long added a free throw and Noah Barnett sealed it with a dunk.

Yalden shot 11 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Catamounts (5-3). Long added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Happy finished with 22 points for the Tigers (3-6). Princeton also got 20 points from Jackson Hicke. Malik Abdullahi also had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Yalden scored 14 points in the first half to help the Catamounts build a 43-26 halftime lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.