Yalden leads Vermont against Yale after 27-point showing

Yale Bulldogs (6-1) at Vermont Catamounts (5-3)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Yale after Gus Yalden scored 27 points in Vermont’s 79-74 win against the Princeton Tigers.

The Catamounts are 2-0 on their home court. Vermont leads the America East with 83.6 points and is shooting 50.2%.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the road. Yale scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Vermont averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 9.0 more points per game (85.9) than Vermont allows to opponents (76.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 13.5 points.

Nick Townsend averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 13.4 points.

