Yalden and Vermont host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (6-1) at Vermont Catamounts (5-3)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Yale after Gus Yalden scored 27 points in Vermont’s 79-74 win over the Princeton Tigers.

The Catamounts have gone 2-0 at home. Vermont is first in the America East with 16.1 assists per game led by Sean Blake averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 away from home. Yale ranks fourth in the Ivy League allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

Vermont averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 9.0 more points per game (85.9) than Vermont allows (76.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.3%.

Nick Townsend is shooting 54.8% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 13.4 points.

