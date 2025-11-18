Xavier Musketeers to host the Old Dominion Monarchs Tuesday

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-2) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -9.5; over/under is…

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-2)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Old Dominion.

Xavier finished 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers averaged 78.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

Old Dominion went 15-20 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Monarchs averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 18.6 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.