Xavier Musketeers and the Georgia Bulldogs square off in Charleston, South Carolina

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Xavier Musketeers (3-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under…

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Xavier Musketeers (3-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Georgia at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Musketeers have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Xavier has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in non-conference play. Georgia averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Xavier averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: All Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Tre Carroll is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.0 points.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.