Xavier Musketeers and the Georgia Bulldogs play in Charleston, South Carolina

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Xavier Musketeers (3-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier squares off against Georgia in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Musketeers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Xavier ranks eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 50.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in non-conference play. Georgia ranks third in the SEC with 43.6 rebounds per game led by Dylan James averaging 6.4.

Xavier averages 73.8 points, 11.2 more per game than the 62.6 Georgia allows. Georgia scores 25.8 more points per game (99.4) than Xavier allows (73.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: All Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Tre Carroll is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.0 points.

Blue Cain is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 15.6 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

