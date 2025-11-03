Xavier hosts New Haven in season opener

New Haven Chargers at Xavier Musketeers Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier begins the season at home against…

New Haven Chargers at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier begins the season at home against New Haven.

Xavier went 7-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 19.1 made field goals last season.

New Haven did not play in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

