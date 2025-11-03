Live Radio
Xavier hosts Marist to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Marist Red Foxes at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -11.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Marist for the season opener.

Xavier went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Musketeers averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 25.2 from deep.

Marist finished 20-10 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Red Foxes averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

