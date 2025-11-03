Xavier earns 66-62 victory against Marist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Malik Messina-Moore’s 16 points helped Xavier defeat Marist 66-62 on Monday. Messina-Moore shot 4 of 10 from…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Malik Messina-Moore’s 16 points helped Xavier defeat Marist 66-62 on Monday.

Messina-Moore shot 4 of 10 from the field and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic and All Wright both scored 14 points.

The Red Foxes were led by Rhyjon Blackwell, who posted 24 points. Marist also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Elijah Lewis. Jadin Collins-Roberts finished with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Xavier went into halftime leading Marist 29-19. Messina-Moore scored nine points in the half. Xavier turned a 10-point lead into an 18-point advantage with an 8-0 run at the start of the second half to make it a 37-19 lead. Wright scored 11 second-half points in the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

