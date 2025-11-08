Xavier Booker leads No. 12 UCLA to 74-63 victory over Pepperdine with 15 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Xavier Booker scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures and No. 12 UCLA…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Xavier Booker scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures and No. 12 UCLA pulled away in the second half to beat Pepperdine 74-63 on Friday night.

Booker made 5 of 8 from the field, 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and had five blocks. Donovan Dent added 12 points and Skyy Clark had 11. Eric Dailey Jr. had 10 points in his season debut after tweaking his knee in October and missing the season opener Monday.

The Bruins (2-0) ran off 15 straight points to take an 11-point lead, their largest of the first half. They were outscored 13-11 while closing the half ahead 37-28.

Aaron Clark scored 18 points, including 14 of their final 16, to lead the Waves (1-1). Javon Cooley had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Trent Perry scored six straight points to give UCLA its largest lead of the game, 68-49. The Waves cut it down on Clark’s outburst and a 3-pointer by Cooley.

The game brought together three former Bruins — Pepperdine coach Ed Schilling (one-time UCLA assistant), Pepperdine assistant Tyus Edney and Jim Harrick, who coached UCLA to its record 11th national championship in 1995 when Edney starred on the team. Harrick also previously coached the Waves.

Missouri-Kansas City transfer Jamar Brown finished with six points and five rebounds for the Bruins, going over the 1,000-point mark in his career. The fifth-year senior spent the last two seasons at UMKC.

Pepperdine hosts Lincoln on Tuesday in the first of four straight home games.

UCLA hosts West Georgia on Monday.

