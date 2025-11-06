Xavier and Le Moyne meet for cross-conference game

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-0) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -22.5; over/under is…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-0) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -22.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces Le Moyne in out-of-conference action.

Xavier went 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

Le Moyne went 4-13 in NEC action and 2-16 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

