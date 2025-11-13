Wyoming visits Santa Clara following Glancey’s 20-point game

Wyoming Cowgirls (1-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (2-1) Santa Clara, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts…

Wyoming Cowgirls (1-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (2-1)

Santa Clara, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Wyoming after Sophie Glancey scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 85-62 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

Santa Clara went 14-17 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Broncos averaged 62.2 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Wyoming went 16-5 in MWC games and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Cowgirls averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

