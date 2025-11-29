Wyoming visits Anderson and No. 20 Texas Tech

Wyoming Cowboys (6-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas…

Wyoming Cowboys (6-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas Tech faces Wyoming after Christian Anderson scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 82-50 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Red Raiders have gone 4-0 in home games. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 82.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in road games. Wyoming is third in the MWC with 17.6 assists per game led by Leland Walker averaging 4.3.

Texas Tech averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 6.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is shooting 52.9% and averaging 21.3 points for the Red Raiders. Donovan Atwell is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers.

Uriyah Rojas averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc. Walker is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

