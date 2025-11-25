Wyoming takes on Denver, aims for 6th straight home win

Denver Pioneers (2-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Denver looking to…

Denver Pioneers (2-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Denver looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys have gone 5-0 in home games. Wyoming is third in the MWC with 18.2 assists per game led by Leland Walker averaging 4.3.

The Pioneers are 2-3 on the road. Denver is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Wyoming’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Denver gives up. Denver averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Cowboys. Uriyah Rojas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jeremiah Burke is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 15 points. Carson Johnson is averaging 18.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.