Wyoming starts season at home against Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels at Wyoming Cowgirls

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming begins the season at home against Saint Mary’s (CA).

Wyoming finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Cowgirls averaged 65.1 points per game last season, 9.1 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 14-17 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Gaels averaged 8.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

