Wyoming plays Sam Houston on 4-game win streak

Wyoming Cowboys (4-0) at Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Cowboys take on Sam Houston.

Sam Houston finished 13-19 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearkats averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 25.8 from deep.

Wyoming went 5-16 in MWC action and 3-10 on the road last season. The Cowboys averaged 67.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

