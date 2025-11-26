Wyoming faces Denver, seeks 6th straight home win

Denver Pioneers (2-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -8.5; over/under is…

Denver Pioneers (2-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Denver looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys are 5-0 on their home court. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Khaden Bennett averaging 2.2.

The Pioneers are 2-3 on the road. Denver is seventh in the Summit League with 27.0 rebounds per game led by Julius Rollins averaging 5.2.

Wyoming’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Denver gives up. Denver averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uriyah Rojas averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 57.9% from beyond the arc. Leland Walker is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.0 points.

Jeremiah Burke averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Carson Johnson is averaging 18.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.