Wyoming Cowboys to square off against the Austin Peay Governors Tuesday

Austin Peay Governors (2-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Austin Peay.

Wyoming went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Cowboys averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

Austin Peay finished 14-19 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Governors averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.